Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,635 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

