Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

