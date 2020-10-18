Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.23.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.14 and a 200 day moving average of $327.70. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

