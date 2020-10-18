Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $947,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

