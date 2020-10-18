Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $878,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $504,079,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

Shares of BA opened at $167.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

