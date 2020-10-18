Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $789,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,667.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,643.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,840.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

