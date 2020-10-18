Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,984 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.