Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $444,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

