Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.