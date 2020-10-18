Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $24.32 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after purchasing an additional 393,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

