Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

