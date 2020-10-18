Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

