Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

