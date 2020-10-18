Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average is $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

