Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.