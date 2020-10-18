Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.