Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

NYSE:SHW opened at $695.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

