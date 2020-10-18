Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

