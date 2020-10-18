Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 980 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.