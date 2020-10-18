Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 528 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

NYSE LIN opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

