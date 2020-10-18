Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 14,399 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

