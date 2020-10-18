Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,222.75

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,222.75 and traded as high as $1,335.00. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $1,265.00, with a volume of 56,405 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,287.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.38), for a total transaction of £243,350.10 ($317,938.46).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

