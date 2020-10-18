Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,240,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.50. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

