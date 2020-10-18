Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 33.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $28,810,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

