Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Shares Up 1.6%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) shares shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 12,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

