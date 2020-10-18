Lennox International (LII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.90-8.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.90-8.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LII stock opened at $288.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $291.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average is $236.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.58.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

