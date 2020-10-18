LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.70. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LendingTree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LendingTree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.