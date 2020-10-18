Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

