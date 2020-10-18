Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

