Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.
Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
