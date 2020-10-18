Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 33.8% in September

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

