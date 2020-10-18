Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ladder Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

LADR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

NYSE:LADR opened at $7.14 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

