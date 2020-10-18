Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $10.25. Klabin shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 349 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $551.03 million during the quarter. Klabin had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a positive return on equity of 15.07%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

