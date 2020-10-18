KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

