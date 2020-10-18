Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

