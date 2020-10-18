KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. State Street Corp grew its position in Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in Graco by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,661 shares of company stock worth $28,795,974. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

