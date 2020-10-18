KeyCorp Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $342.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.31.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 374.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 492.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.