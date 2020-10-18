Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 33.8% in September

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:KYN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $8,978,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,528,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 91.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 499,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

