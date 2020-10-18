Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KALA opened at $8.04 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

