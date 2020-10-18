Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKAYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

