Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New £117.80 Price Target at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price raised by Barclays from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.97 ($143.68).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 9,958.94 ($130.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,560.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,271.75. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

