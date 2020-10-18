JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 400 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

