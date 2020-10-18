JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $296.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $293.00 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.