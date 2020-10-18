JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

