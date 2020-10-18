JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

