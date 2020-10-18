JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

YY stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JOYY by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,005,000 after buying an additional 455,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

