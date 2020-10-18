Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.