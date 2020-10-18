John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £4,159.56 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49).

LON WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

