John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £4,159.56 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49).

LON WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

