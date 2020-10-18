Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

NYSE:AVB opened at $148.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $5,710,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 268.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

