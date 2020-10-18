Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TechnipFMC PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 170.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 156.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,718,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

