Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Elastic stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 537,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elastic by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

